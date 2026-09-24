Boyles Motor Sales Receives Sales Tax Exemption For Building Expansion

A Jamestown area large engine repair business has been approved for a sales tax exemption as part of its plans to expand the business.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency approved the exemption in the amount of $40,000 to Evan LLC Oils Motor Sales which operates as Boyles Motor Sales. The company has been specializing in large vehicle engine repairs, hydraulic hoses and fittings; brake services, and maintenance for over 70 years.

Boyles Motor Sales is located at 2955 Strunk Road. They plan to add on an addition to increase space and productivity. The 8,000 square foot expansion will allow them to service more vehicles and increase revenues, while providing opportunities to expand services in the future. The estimated project cost is $700,000. The company expects to retain 16 full time positions and create four full time jobs over the next three years.

The project is estimated to be completed by Fall 2027.