BPU Announces Clean Energy Rebate Programs

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has announced two Clean Energy Rebate programs for 2022.

BPU Energy Efficiency Coordinator Dan Reynolds said the BPU is shifting its focus for clean energy programs away from doors, windows, and lighting to align with New York State’s Clean Energy program. He said they’ve been pushing getting away from fossil fuels such as natural gas, oil, and propane.

Reynolds said with an electric heat pump, customers can get to a zero emission heating source. He said a heat pump unit operates similarly to an air conditioning unit, “It can run in a forward and reverse mode. And forward mode would provide cooling just like an AC unit would and in reverse mode it will provide heating by removing the cold from the air and providing heat to the home.”

The rebate limits for heat pumps is $5,000 per year per property owner and are available on the purchase of new products made between January 1 and December 31, 2022.

The other Clean Energy Rebate program, which is aimed at commercial and industrial customers, is the continued Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment rebate program, “Our target customers in this are the hospitality industry – hotels, restaurants – places where people will be going and staying for an hour, two hours, overnight – that would allow them to provide charging to their customers.”

Commercial and industrial customers are limited to $25,000 per year under the program and may apply for rebates for up to four chargers in a year.

For more information on the Clean Energy program, visit the BPU’s website at jamestownbpu.com and click on “Clean Energy.”