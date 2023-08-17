WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

BPU Appoints Paul Snyder as New Deputy GM of Water Resources

Paul Snyder

Paul Snyder has been appointed the Deputy General Manager of Water Resources at the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities.

Snyder replaces longtime BPU Deputy General Manager Mike Saar, who has retired.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He is licensed as a professional engineer in New York and Pennsylvania.

Snyder is a former Engineer III of both the Chautauqua County Health Department and the Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities.

In his new position, Snyder’s responsibilities will include the BPU’s Water, Wastewater, Solid Waste and District Heating Divisions.

