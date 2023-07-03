BPU Garbage Collection Delayed One Day Starting Tuesday Due to July 4th Holiday

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. In addition, garbage and recycling will not be collected on Tuesday and collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week.

Tuesday’s garbage and recycling collection will take place on Wednesday, July 5. In the same way, Wednesday collection will be delayed until Thursday; Thursday collection will be moved to Friday; and Friday collection will take place on Saturday, July 8.

Due to the changed collection schedule, the Yard Waste Site will not be open on Saturday, July 8.