BPU Reschedules Falconer Flush to Take Place Thursday to Friday

JAMESTOWN – (Media Release) – The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (BPU) announces that the Falconer flushing of water mains has been rescheduled to take place Thursday – Friday this week, May 14-15, instead of on its traditional weekend flushing process.

The Village flushing, normally performed on a Saturday night overnight into Sunday, will take place after 8 p.m. Thursday, May 14, overnight into Friday, May 15. Flushing is expected to be completed by mid-day Friday.

Customers are reminded that the flushing process can be expected to create discolored water in Falconer and also on the north side of Jamestown.

The pre-flush normally conducted in Falconer on the Friday afternoon prior to flushing will take place beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday. This pre-flush may affect customers in the areas of Aldren, Mapleshade, Ralph and Valmeere.

The main precaution that customers may take during water main flushing is to check for discolored water before doing laundry and to avoid pulling water into your hot water tank. The BPU also suggests putting aside water for cooking or drinking a day or so ahead of your flushing day because the discolored water is safe but unappealing in appearance.

Should discolored water enter the household or business, it can be expected to clear in 12-24 hours.

Overall, it is safe to use and flush toilets during the process unless the BPU is flushing directly on a customer’s street as pressure surges could occur.

BPU Water customers with questions concerning flushing should contact the Flushing Hotline at 661-1688 or BPU Communications at 661-1680.