BPU Water Main Flushing Begins April 30th in Falconer, May 3rd in Jamestown

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will begin spring daytime water main flushing on the last day of April, weather-permitting.

Flushing begins in Falconer at 1 p.m. Friday, April 30th and continues until May 2nd. The remainder of flushing for the BPU Water Division system will begin Monday, May 3rd. Flushing will take place between 8:30am and 4:30pm, Monday through Friday on May 3rd through 7th and May 10th through 12th. On Wednesday, May 5th, flushing will take place from 5:30am-5pm to accommodate downtown and Fairmount Avenue businesses.

BPU Communications Coordinator Becky Robbins says flushing can discolor water and can discolor your laundry,

“We offer ‘Red Be Gone,’ which is a rust remover. And if your laundry turns rusty, don’t dry it, just re-wash it in this ‘Red Be Gone’ before you dry it and it’s very good at stripping it out. We offer it for free at City Hall, our Customer Service has it, and the different villages and towns.. we make sure they have it.”

The map of the flushing schedule is posted on jamestownbpu.com. Customers with questions about flushing and their flushing dates may call the Flushing Hotline at (716) 661-1688.