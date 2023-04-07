BPU Yard Waste Site Opens Saturday, April 8

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Yard Waste Site reopens for the season this Saturday, April 8.

Hours for the Yard Waste Site this year are 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturdays, April 8, through November 11; and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, effective May 3, through September 27.

The Yard Waste Site is located at 1001 Monroe Street at the dead end of Monroe Street, off Eighth Street.

Customers may discard leaves, grass clippings, mulch, plants/shrubs/bushes; tree parts and brush up to eight inches in diameter.

Metals, sod, concrete, rocks, dirt, lumber/wood, tires, drywall and other construction materials are not accepted.

It’s restricted to use by BPU Solid Waste residential customers only.

Solid Waste customers who want to enter the Site must display a blue colored 2023-24 BPU Yard Waste Site sticker on the rear driver-side window of the vehicle. The window stickers are free-of-charge to BPU Solid Waste residential customers; however, only one sticker is provided for each customer account.

Customers may obtain a window sticker through the BPU Customer Service Office during business hours. Contractors are not permitted to use the site.

For more information, BPU customers may call the Garbage Hotline at 716-661-1651.