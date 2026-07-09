Brigiotta’s To Plant Flowers With Reg Lenna Memory Cafe Participants

Memory Cafe participants will learn how to pot flowers with Brigiotta’s at the Reg Lenna this month.

Staff from Brigiotta’s will help you plant annuals, geraniums, gerbera daisies, and more. A free picnic-style lunch will take place before the garden activity.

The Memory Cafe will take place at noon on Tuesday, July 14 in the 3rd Floor Media Arts Studio.

Brigiotta’s Inc. is a family business that has been part of the Western New York community since 1924. Their businesses include Brigiotta’s Farmland Produce, Garden Center, and Francesca Floral Design.

Those interested in attending are asked to register for the Reg Lenna Memory Café ahead of time by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. Reservations must be made by Friday, July 10, 2026

The Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is a free respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends.

Participants are welcome to enjoy music performances, crafts and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

The Memory Café program at The Reg is made possible by Exhale and its funders: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.