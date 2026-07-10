Buffalo Bills Employees Speak To Jamestown Public Schools Students

Buffalo Bills employees Nick Lacy and Chris Brown shared with Jamestown Public School students how they built careers that demonstrate the many paths to success in professional sports.

Lacy, an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Bills, and Brown, the longtime voice of the Bills Radio Network, visited Jamestown Public Schools recently to speak with students from Jefferson, Persell, and Washington middle schools about perseverance, preparation, financial literacy, and the importance of seizing opportunities when they arise. The program was made possible with funding from the New York State My Brother’s Keeper Challenge grant.

Speaking with students from Jefferson, Persell, and Washington middle schools before meeting with Jamestown High School student-athletes later that evening, the pair shared lessons on opportunity, preparation, financial literacy, and the importance of building relationships through respect and character.

Growing up near Fayetteville, North Carolina, Lacy shared stories about overcoming adversity and the people who helped shape his perspective along the way. Raised in a two-bedroom trailer, he told students that many of the opportunities he now enjoys were things he never imagined as a child.

One of the most impactful moments came when he was invited to a friend’s home and saw a house with a staircase for the first time. Lacy told students, “The first thing you have to do is see it. Then you know it’s available.”

That lesson became a guiding principle throughout his life. Through football, education, and mentorship, Lacy expanded his vision for what was possible. After attending North Carolina State University, he became the first member of his family to get a master’s degree and began building a career in strength and conditioning that eventually led him to the Buffalo Bills.

Brown offered students a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become the voice of an NFL franchise, emphasizing that success often comes long before the spotlight.

He explained that preparation is a critical part of his role, spending hours each week studying players, statistics, and storylines before taking the microphone on game day.

Brown also discussed the importance of financial literacy and long-term planning, sharing how his career in sports media required years of persistence before he felt financially secure. He encouraged students to think carefully about saving, investing, and preparing for the future.

The pair then participated in a question-and-answer session that gave students a behind-the-scenes look at two careers in professional sports. Students asked about everything from nutrition and recovery strategies to Brown’s favorite broadcasting moments. Others wanted to know how Brown protects his voice during broadcasts, who the most athletic players on the Bills roster are, and what it takes to build a successful career in sports.