Buffalo Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Two Women Whose Bodies Were Found In Chautauqua County

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to killing two women whose bodies were then found in Chautauqua County.

Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane announced that 62-year old Richard Fox pleaded guilty Friday morning in Erie County Court to two counts of 2nd Degree Murder.

Sometime between 2003 and 2004, Fox killed Cassandra Watson in the City of Buffalo. On September 26, 2021, a hiker found a human skull while walking along the Chautauqua Rails to Trails near Woleben Road in the Town of Portland. Forensic analysis determined that the skeletal remains had been buried at the site for more than a decade. After her identity was confirmed in December 2024, the investigation determined that Fox was in a relationship with Watson at the time of her disappearance. Watson was not reported as a missing person to law enforcement.

Sometime in late June 2021, Fox killed a second woman in the City of Buffalo. The victim, 50-year-old Marquita Mull, was later reported missing by her family. On September 27, 2021, the Mull’s body was found during the excavation of the skeletal remains recovered near the hiking trail in Chautauqua County.

District Attorney Keane said in a press release, “The families of Cassandra Watson and Marquita Mull have waited a long time for justice. I hope that they can continue their journey towards healing with the knowledge that this defendant, who was not offered a reduced plea, will spend the rest of his life in prison for these crimes.”

Fox faces 40 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Thursday, November 20, 2025. He remains held without bail.