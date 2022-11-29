Buffalo Mass Shooter Pleads Guilty

Buffalo mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron pleaded guilty on Monday to all 25 state charges.

He pleaded guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime and three counts of attempted murder as a hate crime, as well as other assorted charges.

Gendron carried out the racist massacre on May 14 at a Tops Friendly Market where he killed 10 people.

He also wounded three others in the attack with a semi-automatic rifle.

His plea, initially scheduled to take place on Nov. 21, was delayed by one week due to the weather.

He faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison without parole, because New York state does not have the death penalty.

Gendron also faces 27 counts in a federal case, which includes hate crime and firearm charges. That case could bring the death penalty if he is convicted.