Bus Safety Programs to Be Funded Partially through Fines

Some money from fines for drivers who illegal pass a school bus will now go toward bus safety programs in New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed the legislation which aims to discourage motorists from illegally passing stopped school buses thus increasing safety to school children.

A portion of the fine money will be used to implement a public education program to educate motorists on the dangers of passing a school bus and to promote school bus safety. It will also create a School Bus Motorist Education Fund which will provide grants for the study of the issue, the development of proposals to reduce the number of violations, and to promote school bus safety, as well as to fund the aforementioned public education program.

