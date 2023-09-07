Business Improvements Grant Program Reopened in Jamestown

A business improvements grant program has been reopened in the city of Jamestown.

The Jamestown Department of Development announced it is accepting applications for the City’s American Rescue Plan Building Property Infrastructure Improvement grant program now through October 6th, 2023.

The purpose of the BPII grant is to provide businesses with capital to assist with necessary improvements to buildings and properties. Businesses may utilize this funding for roof repairs, elevator repairs, property renovations, drainage solutions, and other repairs deemed necessary to support day-to-day-operations.

Program funding is limited to $75,625 with awards being provided in the amounts up to $25,000. This amount may be used exclusively for project costs.

The grant program had been funded with $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds.

Applications can be found and submitted online at www.jamestownny.gov or by mail to: Department of Development, 200 E Third Street, 4th Floor, Jamestown, New York 14701.