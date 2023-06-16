Busti Bicentennial Celebration Includes Tractor Pull, Car Show on June 17

The Town of Busti‘s annual Tractor Pull and Car Show takes place Saturday as part of the town’s Bicentennial Celebration.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. at the Busti Firemen’s Grounds on Lawson Road and also will feature a car show by the Southern Chautauqua Car Club.

The entrance fee for tractors is $10 a hitch, and for car show cars the fee is $5. There is no charge for spectators. The car show judging and trophy presentation will be at 1 p.m. with the tractor pull continuing until a winner is determined. The Busti Fire Department Auxiliary will also have a food concession stand on site.

For more information, visit https://townofbusti.com/ or call (716) 763-8561.