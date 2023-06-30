Busti’s Bicentennial Celebration Heads to Stateline Speedway on July 1

The town of Busti’s Bicentennial Celebration goes on road to the Stateline Speedway Saturday, July 1.

The town is participating in the evening’s program, featuring a big $4,500 to win, and the 40-lap Super Late Model Feature race featuring the 1/3 mile dirt track’s longest running division.

A number of the area’s top late-model drivers are expected to take part.

Town Supervisor Jesse Robbins says $3,000 of the winning purse is being put up by Busti native Steve Dahlgren with Creative Kitchens, who now lives in Arizona.

The town will have activites at the track, including a parade featuring primary sponsor, The Shults Auto Group.

Stateline Speedway is one of the town’s most historic locations, having been founded in 1956 on Kortwright Road by Lloyd Williams, Don and Jerry Frank; Leonard Briggs, and Marv Thorpe. Stateline is currently owned by legendary Late Model driver Jim Scott, and his wife, Jean.

The grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing begining at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students ages 13 to 17, $10 for seniors and veterans, and kids 12 and under are free.

For more information, call the Busti Town Office at (716) 763-8561.