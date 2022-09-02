Canada Goose Hunting Season Open in NYS

Hunting seasons for squirrel and Canada goose has begun in New York State.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the early hunting season is designed to “reduce or stabilize wildlife populations in particular areas. By participating in these seasons, hunters help manage wildlife populations toward socially and ecologically desirable levels while enjoying time outdoors with family and friends.”

The September Canada goose season occurs in all goose hunting zones except the Western Long Island zone. All upstate areas are open from now through September 25. The September season includes liberal bag limits of eight to 15 birds per day depending on zone, extended shooting hours, and other special regulations to maximize hunter success. Additional details on waterfowl hunting regulations, season dates, hunting area boundaries, and bag limits can be found on DEC’s website.

The September goose hunting season is designed to help reduce or stabilize resident Canada goose populations. Resident Canada geese are those that breed in the U.S. and southern Canada, unlike migratory populations that breed in northern Canada. Typically, resident geese are the birds commonly associated with nuisance situations in urban and rural areas. Over the past 25 years, New York’s resident Canada goose population has grown from an estimated 80,000 birds in 1995 to more than 340,000.

As the population has grown, season lengths and bag limits were relaxed and hunters have successfully stabilized the population. The DEC said the September season is an important opportunity for hunters, as regular Canada goose seasons have been restricted to 30 days and bag limits reduced to one bird in most areas to protect the more vulnerable migratory geese. Resident geese look the same as migratory geese, making it difficult for the public to distinguish between the two populations.

For more information on the differences between migratory and resident geese and how these birds are managed, read the article “Canada Geese in New York–Residents or Visitors?” in the August 2019 issue of DEC’s Conservationist magazine.