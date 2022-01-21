Carrie Swanson Hired as Jamestown Community Chamber Coordinator, Office Administrator

The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce has announced Carrie Swanson has been hired as the Jamestown Community Chamber Coordinator and Office Administrator.

Ms. Swanson was employed at Wegmans Food Markets for many years where she had managed several departments including Meat, Produce, and Deli. Having completed the Dale Carnegie Course Skills for Success, she also served as a job coach mentor for the Wegmans Management Intern Program. She held numerous other leadership positions with Wegmans during her tenure including United Way Co-Chair and Team Leader for various employee teams.

Chamber President and CEO Daniel Heitzenrater said Swanson will help manage the day-to-day business and also help navigate the Jamestown Community Chamber Committee and its upcoming projects.”

Carrie is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. She studied through the Francis E. Kelley Oxford Program at Oxford University. Carrie and her husband, Levi, live in Clymer with their daughter.