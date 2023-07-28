CARTS Rebranding to CHQ Transit, Unveils New Busses

The Chautauqua Area Regional Transit System, also known as CARTS, unveiled new busses and a new brand of CHQ Transit.

Chautauqua County used a $826,900 State Department of Transportation grant to purchase nine new busses

CHQ Transit Senior Project Manager Michelle Westphal said they also received a $1.5 million from the State DOT that went toward the purchase of three hybrid trollies and the rebranding of CARTS, “We also have a little over $400,000 for new technology. We’ll be getting a cashless fare system, a mobile app, and signage and different things for our transportation hub when that’s completed. And we also have a little over $100,000 to get a consultant in here to help us look at our routes to make sure that there’s nothing we can do that’s more efficient.”

Each bus wrap will feature photographs of landscapes that represent different areas around Chautauqua County. There are 35 busses total in the CHQ Transit system that will receive new wraps over the course of the next two months.

