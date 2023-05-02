CASA of Chautauqua’s 15th Annual Come to the Table Event Set for May 11

CASA of Chautauqua‘s 15th Annual Come to the Table fundraising event is set for Thursday, May 11.

The event supports abused and neglected children in pursuit of safe and permanent homes.

It will be held at the Chautauqua Suites in Mayville. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. with the live table auction starting at 6:30 p.m. Local artisans and CASA supporters will have donated tablescapes that guests can bid on.

The event will feature live musical entertainment by students of the Jamestown High School Chamber Orchestra, hors d’oeuvres, a basket raffle, service auction, cash bar, and more.

Tickets are $20 and available at the door or from any CASA board or staff member.

For more information, email Kelly Fiorella at kfiorellacasa@gmail.com.