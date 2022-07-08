WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Cassadaga Man Identified as Shooting Victim in Sinclairville

Cassadaga Man Identified as Shooting Victim in Sinclairville

By Leave a Comment

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a shooting in Sinclairville on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Officials say 18-year old Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga was the victim in the shooting incident.
The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Office.

While no suspects have been identified, the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 716-753-4232.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.