Cassadaga Man Identified as Shooting Victim in Sinclairville

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a shooting in Sinclairville on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Officials say 18-year old Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga was the victim in the shooting incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Office.

While no suspects have been identified, the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 716-753-4232.