Cassadaga Receives Grant For Tree Inventory, Management Plan

The village of Cassadaga has received a state grant to create a tree inventory and management plan.

The $15,010 grant comes from the State’s Environmental Protection Fund.

Projects that receive funding are evaluated on cost effectiveness, project planning, use of partnerships, support of disadvantaged communities, and inclusion of an outreach and education component. The urban forestry grants complement the State Department of Environmental Conservation‘s ongoing initiatives to address climate change, environmental degradation, and environmental justice.

In addition to New York State’s EPF grants, the application period is still open until 2:00 p.m., January 31 for New York State’s federal Inflation Reduction Act Urban and Community Forestry Grant opportunities. To apply for the Community Forest Management Plan Implementation in Disadvantaged Communities ($10 million available) or the Ash Tree Management in Disadvantaged Communities ($2.9 million available), visit DEC’s website at dec.ny.gov.