Cassadaga Valley Central School Receives $203,000 for Pre-K Program

Cassadaga Valley Central School will receive over $203,000 to expand access to its pre-Kindergarten program.

The funding is part of $11.7 million announced by Governor Kathy Hochul to expand access to full-day pre-K programs aross New York State. This funding is set to create up to 17,500 additional pre-K seats statewide.

Additional pre-K funding will be available later this fiscal year through another competitive award process that will be administered by the State Education Department. School districts seeking to start or expand their pre-K offerings are encouraged to apply.

