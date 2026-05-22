[LISTEN] Community Matters – Mark Roetzer On Street Construction – May 21, 2026

Street construction work has begun for the season around the City of Jamestown. We’ll talk about projects with Jamestown Acting Department of Public Works Director Mark Roetzer.
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A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
Street construction work has begun for the season around the City of Jamestown. We’ll talk about projects with Jamestown Acting Department of Public Works Director Mark Roetzer.
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