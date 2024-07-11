Catholic Charities Appeal Raises $8 Million, Falls Short of Goal

Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the Fund for the Faith announced the annual Appeal raised just over $8 million this year.

This is short of the agency’s $9.5 million goal. The appeal launched in January and concluded on June 30.

Catholic Charities President and CEO Deacon Steve Schumer said, “The 100th Appeal faced some challenges in 2024, and a significant need in our community remains. This is why we will do all that we can to ensure that we can continue to offer these crucial programs and services for the more than 145,000 individuals and families who are helped by Catholic Charities.”

The annual Appeal helps fund more than 50 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities along with several ministries through the Fund for the Faith.

Programs and services include behavioral health services, basic emergency assistance, food pantries, education and workforce training, family safety and stabilization programs, and immigration and refugee assistance. The Fund for the Faith provides needed funding for programs that support the faith experience across all parish communities, including hospital chaplaincy, and training for ordained and lay ministers, among others.

Catholic Charities’ full development efforts total $8,546,140 which includes the results of Appeal 2024 and $543,435 in bequests and donations directed to specific programs.

Donors can continue to support the work of Catholic Charities at ccwny.org/donate.