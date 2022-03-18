Catholic Charities’ Appeal Reaches $5 Million Mark

Catholic Charities of Buffalo’s Annual Appeal has reached the $5 million mark. Appeal officials announced the annual campaign has raised $5,115,517 which is 53.8% of the $9.5 million goal.

The annual Appeal, which continues through the end of June, helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 80 locations.

Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities supported more than 125,000 individuals, children, and families in 2021. These included basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, educational and vocational advancement services, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, mental health and substance use treatment, and youth and family support services.

The theme of this year’s appeal is “HOPE” and it is under the patronage of Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

Those interesting in donating can visit ccwny.org/donate or call 716-218-1400.