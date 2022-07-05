Catholic Charities Meets 2022 Appeal Goal

Catholic Charities of Buffalo has announced they have met their 2022 Appeal goal.

The Fund for the Faith achieved its $9.5 million goal with a total of $9,562,329.69 in cash and pledges.

The annual Appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across Western New York, along with several ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith. Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities include basic emergency assistance, mental health counseling, workforce training, youth and family support services, and more. It helped more than 125,000 individuals, children, and families in 2021.

For more information on Catholic Charities’ programs and services, visit ccwny.org.