Catholic Charities Sets $8 Million Goal For Appeal 2026

Catholic Charities of Buffalo have announced goal of raising $8 million by June 30 for the Appeal 2026.

Appeals 2026 Chair Daniel Mecca said, “The demand for these crucial programs and services continues to grow as we witness poverty affecting families in every corner of Western New York. Your support of the Appeal enables Catholic Charities to continue to remain a steady source of HOPE for so many in our community.”

Catholic Charities assisted more than 135,000 individuals, families, and children across all faiths and throughout all eight counties of Western New York last year.

The annual Appeal helps fund dozens of programs and services administered by Catholic Charities along with several ministries through the Fund for the Faith. As Western New York’s most comprehensive human services provider, Catholic Charities’ programs and services touch the lives of nearly one out of every ten people in Western New York, regardless of faith, race, gender, or any personal circumstance. These services include counseling, mental health support, food pantries, domestic violence programs, housing assistance, family stabilization, and support for older adults. The Fund for the Faith provides needed funding for programs that support the faith experience across all parish communities, including hospital chaplaincy, and training for ordained and lay ministers, among others.

This year’s Appeal patron is St. Peter. To donate to Appeal 2026, visit ccwny.org/donate or call 716-218-1400. In addition, donors can give by texting HOPE4WNY to 44321 or scanning the QR code found on Appeal materials.