Catholic Diocese of Buffalo Agrees to Settlement in Lawsuit by NYS

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and New York Attorney General Letitia James have agreed to settle the lawsuit brought against the Diocese in November 2020 related to the past handling of clergy sexual abuse allegations.

According to a release by James’ office, the settlement ensures that the Buffalo Diocese will address complaints of clergy sexual abuse appropriately through a comprehensive court-ordered compliance program that is mandated for five years.

The settlement also establishes mechanisms to protect the public by requiring the Buffalo Diocese to have a formal program to individually monitor credibly accused priests and submit to an independent annual audit of its compliance.

The audits will be conducted by a former senior agent at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with expertise in matters of clergy sexual abuse, who has been vetted and approved by the Office of the Attorney General. The auditor will issue annual reports, which will be published on the Buffalo Diocese’s website.

Additionally, Bishop Emeritus Richard Malone and former Auxiliary Bishop Edward Grosz, in their individual capacities, will be banned for life from holding any secular fiduciary role with a charity registered in New York.