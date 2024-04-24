CCIDA Approves Tax Exemptions For Wicked Jimmy’s LLC

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board has approved $243,000 in tax incentives for the Wicked Jimmy’s LLC project in downtown Jamestown.

The incentives passed for the $2.35 million project include up to $63,124 in sales tax exemptions, $23,250 in mortgage tax exemptions, and $156,670 in property tax exemptions over a 10 year period.

In January, the board also approved $950,000 low-interest loan for the project.

The Jamestown Local Development Corporation also has approved a $350,000 loan for the future brewery and restaurant.

The company will use the money toward the purchase and interior renovation of the almost 35,000 square foot property that previously housed the former Jamestown Brewing Company at 115-121 West Third Street.

Once open, Wicked Jimmy’s will be the LLC operating the business as Wicked Warren’s. A total of 26 positions will be created once fully open. The project would also result in 15 temporary construction jobs.

IDA CEO Mark Geise said the owners hope to have early entry by May 1 with a July opening date.