CCIDA, CCPEG Celebrate $300 Million In Investments In 2024

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency and Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth are celebrating more than $300 million in investments in 2024.

CCIDA CEO Mark Geise presented on the 2024 annual report to the CCIDA Board Tuesday.

He said there was more than $311 million in investments last year that resulted in companies promising to create 166 new jobs and retaining 771 existing jobs.

Geise said the IDA was involved in 18 development projects total.

Key accomplishments noted included the expansion of Wells Enterprises, the Silver Creek Apartments project, the purchase of Dahlstrom Rollform by local ownership, the opening of Wicked Warren’s in Jamestown, and continued work on the shovel ready industrial site in Ripley.

Geise said the IDA and CCPEG were involved in a Housing Assessment and Marketing study, launching the Live and Choose CHQ campaigns; updating the Relocation Guide, creating a Chautauqua Grape and Grains Trail, and the creation of an interactive Trails Map.

He added that goals for 2025 include working to fill vacant buildings including the Furniture Mart Building in Jamestown and the former Truck-Lite building, completing shovel-ready sites in Ripley and Ellicott; assisting Electrovaya and ImmunityBio to ramp up operations; and continuing to help local municipalities.