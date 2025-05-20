CCIDA Receives $500,000 For Brownfield Sites

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency has been awarded $500,000 to clean up Brownfield Sites.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding will go toward assessing and planning the cleanup of 21 targeted sites in the Cities of Dunkirk and Jamestown.

The federal investment will fund environmental site assessments, cleanup planning, and community engagement efforts at long-abandoned and potentially contaminated properties. Key sites include a vacant waterfront block, a former auto dealership and repair shop, a shuttered manufacturing facility, and a former dry cleaner in Dunkirk. In Jamestown, the focus will include a former landfill and multiple vacant industrial properties.