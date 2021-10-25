CCIDA Recognized by NYS Economic Development Council

The New York State Economic Development Council has recognized the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency , along with all of its council members, with the “Robert T. Dormer Economic Developer of the Year Award.”

The NYSEDC is the state’s principal, non-profit membership organization representing public, private, and nonprofit economic development professionals from throughout the State of New York.

The Robert T. Dormer Developer of the Year Award was established to honor an economic development professional who has made a substantial impact on his or her community and the economic development industry in general.

NYSEDC recognized its entire membership with the award following the response by agencies to address obstacles caused by the pandemic.

CCIDA was recognized for implementing and assisting with several programs and resources to aid businesses in Chautauqua County, including creating a COVID-19 Resources for Business page on its website and encouraging manufacturers to produce needed supplies for the COVID-19 response. The IDA also provided low-interest loans that helped 25 local businesses stay open. A Personal Protective Equipment Grant Program also was developed between CCIDA and local foundations to help businesses purchase PPE and materials to comply with workplace safety mandates.