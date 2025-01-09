WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / CCPEG Accepting Grant Applications For Economic Development Projects

CCPEG Accepting Grant Applications For Economic Development Projects

By Leave a Comment

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth is accepting grant applications for economic development projects.

CCPEG received a multi-year grant in the amount of $1.625 Million from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

The grant award will help to provide local-matching dollars to support economic and community development projects.

Support could include technical assistance; match requirements for local, state, or federal grants being used for projects that align with the Chautauqua County Economic Development Strategic Plan; or other projects that enhance or leverage previous investment in economic development within Chautauqua County.

Grant awards typically range between $10,000 and $20,000, and requests of up to $50,000 will be considered for high-priority projects.

Projects that have received funding in the past include improvements to Hartley Park in Lakewood, developing a Waterfront Activation Plan for Mayville, CHQ Chamber’s ShopLocalCHQ program, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts theater restoration project. In all, more than 40 different projects have received over $1 million in combined funding during the past three years.

Applications are due by 4:00 p.m., Friday, February 21.

For more information and for a link to the application, visit CHQPartnership.org.

For questions or assistance, contact CCPEG Partner Engagement Coordinator Monica Simpson by calling (716) 363-3770 or emailing SimpsonM@chqgov.com.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.