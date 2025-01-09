CCPEG Accepting Grant Applications For Economic Development Projects

The Chautauqua County Partnership for Economic Growth is accepting grant applications for economic development projects.

CCPEG received a multi-year grant in the amount of $1.625 Million from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.

The grant award will help to provide local-matching dollars to support economic and community development projects.

Support could include technical assistance; match requirements for local, state, or federal grants being used for projects that align with the Chautauqua County Economic Development Strategic Plan; or other projects that enhance or leverage previous investment in economic development within Chautauqua County.

Grant awards typically range between $10,000 and $20,000, and requests of up to $50,000 will be considered for high-priority projects.

Projects that have received funding in the past include improvements to Hartley Park in Lakewood, developing a Waterfront Activation Plan for Mayville, CHQ Chamber’s ShopLocalCHQ program, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts theater restoration project. In all, more than 40 different projects have received over $1 million in combined funding during the past three years.

Applications are due by 4:00 p.m., Friday, February 21.

For more information and for a link to the application, visit CHQPartnership.org.

For questions or assistance, contact CCPEG Partner Engagement Coordinator Monica Simpson by calling (716) 363-3770 or emailing SimpsonM@chqgov.com.