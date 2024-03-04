CDC Drops Five Day Isolation Guidance For People With COVID

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is dropping its 5-day isolation guidance for people with COVID-19.

The agency made the announcement on Friday.

Under previous guidance, people who tested positive were advised to stay home for at least five days to reduce the chances of spreading the coronavirus to others.

Now, the CDC says people who have COVID-19 should stay home until they’ve been fever-free without medication for at least 24 hours and their symptoms have been improving for 24 hours.

The guidance also recommends that people who are recovering from respiratory illness take additional precautions for five days, like wearing well-fitting masks, washing their hands, keeping a distance from others, and improving ventilation in their spaces.

The CDC also noted that states and countries that have already shortened recommended isolation periods have not seen increased hospitalizations or deaths from COVID-19.

This updated guidance is intended for community settings. There are no changes to respiratory virus guidance for healthcare settings.