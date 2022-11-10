Celebration of ‘Soup and Song’ to Support Ukraine set for November 18 at St. Luke’s Episcopal

An event to support Ukraine will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Friday, November 18.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Church’s undercroft off East Fourth Street with a sampling of Ukrainian foods prepared by Ashville General Store‘s Jackie Frances.

Organizer Sally Naetzker-Baer said after the meal, entertainment will take place at 7:00 p.m. in the church to celebrate local efforts to support Ukraine, “To date, they’ve raised over $615,000 and, so, this is kind of a moment to stop and pause and say thank you; and then let people who wanted to support the effort to do so while they’re there. We’ll have live performances locally and we’ll also have some Ukrainian performances interspersed with some of the experiences that I’ve had going over to Ukraine in the last number of months on four different trips.”

The event is free, but donations will be accepted at the event.