Celoron Lighthouse Receives Makeover Thanks to Volunteers

The Village of Celoron is thanking the group of people who helped give the Celoron Lighthouse a makeover.

Mayor Scott Schrecengost thanked Darryl Anderson, Randy Coone, Mark Donato, Marla Myers, Missy Myers, Bill Lange and Timothy Jay Watson for their help in replacing the roof and painting the lighthouse this summer.

Schrecengost said, “I would like to thank the volunteers who assisted me in replacing the roof and painting the lighthouse next to the Celoron boat launch. Their efforts over a two-month period have saved the Village tax payers approximately $20,000 and gave the lighthouse a much-needed refresh. I appreciate the donation of their time and talents to improve our Village.”