Celoron Man Arrested After Leading Police On High Speed Chase

A Celoron man has been arrested on larceny charges after leading police on a high speed chase through Jamestown.

Jamestown Police responded at 1:00 p.m. Sunday to a report of an unwanted person on the westside of the city. Officers say the man, identified as 30-year old Gregory Messere Jr., fled in a truck, leading officers in a vehicle pursuit.

During the pursuit, officers allege that Messere drove directly toward a marked Jamestown Police vehicle at a high rate of speed, nearly causing a head-on collision. They say he also nearly lost control of the truck while navigating an intersection at a high rate of speed, creating a substantial risk of serious physical injury to officers and the public. Officers said that Messere ditched the truck in Celoron before running away. He was later taken into custody without incident

Messere is charged with 4th Degree Grand Larceny, 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment, Unlicensed Operator, Reckless Driving, Failure to Comply, along with numerous additional traffic violations.