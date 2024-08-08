Celoron Officials Ask Public To Stay Off Unfinished Playground

The Village of Celoron is asking people to stay off the new playground to allow final construction items to be completed.

The village is installing the new playground at Lucille Ball Memorial Park. While the equipment has been installed, a new solid surface application must be installed.

The playground is currently fenced off and marked as closed. Village officials say both adults and children have been entering the closed playground area and disturbing the surface, which is causing a delay in the pouring of the new solid surface.

Once the surface has been poured, it needs three to four days to set undisturbed. Anyone who goes onto the newly poured surface before it is set could damage the surface.

That damage would require repair and additional delays in the opening of the playground.