Chamber of Commerce Promotes Rebecca Voty to Director of Member Services

The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce has announced that Rebecca Voty has been promoted to the position of Director of Member Services.

Becky has been with the Chamber for over seven years and has served throughout that time as office administrator and marketing assistant. Becky will work on events planning as well as working with members on sponsorships and advertising with the Chamber.

Local businesses that may be interested in advertising and sponsorship opportunities with the Chamber of Commerce can contact Becky at rvoty@chautauquachamber.org.

Becky previously worked in a variety of positions for SYSCO Foods and the former Quality Markets in the Jamestown area.