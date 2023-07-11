Chamber of Commerce Seeking Nominations For Annual Awards

The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its Economic Development Award and Person of the Year Award.

The Economic Development Award is presented to a company or organization that has contributed most to the economic development, quality of life, and stability of the region.

The Person of the Year Award is presented to an individual who is recognized by the entire region for his/her outstanding achievements and impact, either within the past year or throughout their entire life. The Chamber said this is a special person who obviously “stands out” and would be immediately recognized as a leader. Their contribution can be through efforts in business, community service, political leadership, charitable service, or other areas of interest.

Nominations can be submitted online at: www.chautauquachamber.org/award-nomination-form

Nominations must be received by July 14. All nominations will be reviewed by the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Awards Banquet in October.