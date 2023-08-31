Chamber of Commerce To Hold Grand Opening Of Renovated Space

The Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce is holding a grand opening and open house for its recently refurbished building in downtown Jamestown.

The building at 300 North Main Street and Third Street serves as the offices for the County Chamber as well as a downtown visitor information center.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 5:00 p.m. tonight followed by an open house until 7:00 p.m.

The facility is owned by the Gebbie Foundation which has invested in a new façade and interior improvements.

The open house will include complimentary wine, beer, and spirits tastings along with light refreshments from local businesses.