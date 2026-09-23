Championship Night For Battle Of The Badges Set For Thursday

The Championship Night of the Battle of the Badges: The Ladle Showdown will take place this Thursday.

St. Susan Center has been hosting the multi-round cooking competition with the final round taking place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, September 24 at the Center located at 31 Water Street in Jamestown. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The three teams who will meet for one final battle are Michelle Torrens and Carol Sweeney from the Jamestown Cummins Engine Plant who will be cooking in honor and recognition of the Falconer Fire Department; Andy Caruso and Jace Blake who are cooking on behalf of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office; and Camille Hodnett and Patrick Graham who will be cooking in honor and recognition of EMS professionals throughout Chautauqua County.

The night will include soup judging, a trivia contest, audience participation, and more. Thursday’s Masters of Ceremonies will be Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund.

Visit stsusancenter.org for more information.