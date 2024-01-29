Chautauqua Art Gallery and Custom Framing Has Celebrated Its Grand Opening

Chautauqua Art Gallery and Custom Framing celebrated its grand opening on Friday.

Gallery owner Leslie Calimeri said the business is celebrating its sixth anniversary, having first opened the gallery in Lakewood before moving to North Main Street in downtown Jamestown two years ago.

She said she purchased the Custom Frame & Glass Shop in 2023 from Dan Gates, “He has been running the Frame Shop for 23 years and he is ready to retire. And he has certainly earned it. He’s been wonderful in helping us get started over here with helping get all the materials brought over and giving me some tips and tricks along the way. He also, a fun fact, helped us find this building when we were looking for one to purchase.”

The Chautauqua Art Gallery features 35 regional artists. It is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, visit https://www.chautauquaartgallery.com/