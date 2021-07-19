Chautauqua Blind Association Celebrating 100 Years of Service

The Chautauqua Blind Association is celebrating 100 years of service in Chautauqua County. CBA Vision Rehabilitation Services Executive Director Joni Blackman said many of the services provided today are consistent with what’s been offered over the last century, “They did a lot of social work back in 1921. We do a lot of social work as well. So it’s very similar. They taught a lot about prevention for eye conditions, how to take care of your eyes. We do the same thing now. It’s just become more professional. It’s become more science based.”

Blackman said there wasn’t an executive director of the CBA until the 1970s, with much of the work being handled by an executive secretary and help from the Lion’s Club who still help today, “So that’s where, you know, you give your old eye glasses to because they recycle those for those who are in need and we call on them when we need some financial support for those who need, say, a white cane, or different things they support for us.”

The Chautauqua Blind Association will be holding a centennial celebration dinner on Wednesday, July 28th at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel. The evening will feature dinner, a silent auction, and program on the history of the agency. Tickets for the dinner are $65 and can be purchased at chautauquablind.org.