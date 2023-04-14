Chautauqua Blind Association to Hold Dining In The Dark Fundraiser

The Chautauqua Blind Association is holding its annual Dining in the Dark fundraiser on Friday, April 21.

The event will take place at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel starting with a cash bar and silent auction at 5:15 p.m., followed by seating at 6:00 p.m., and dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The fundraiser and awareness building event starts with socializing and cocktails, then each guest is blindfolded and led into the dining room by sighted guides, trained by the CBA staff.

The sighted guides stay with their table of guests and assist them with their meal. The evening is filled with recognition and both a live and silent auction.

All proceeds from the dinner support the Youth Vision Screening Program which screens over 3,000 children ages 3 to 6 years old every year for early childhood eye disorders.

Tickets are $65 per person. Visit cbavision.org for more information.