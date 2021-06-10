Chautauqua County 4-H Holding ‘UnFair’ at County Fairground in July

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s 4-H Youth Development Program is planning an “UnFair” at the County Fairgrounds in July.

The “UnFair” would take place July 21st through 25th and provide an opportunity for Chautauqua County 4-H youth members to exhibit their club projects in the 4-H Youth Building. those who participate in the beef, dairy, goat, hog, horse, poultry, rabbit, and sheep projects will show and exhibit during the week. This event is open to 4-H members and members of their immediate household only.

All COVID protocols will be followed.

The 57th Annual 4-H Meat Animal Sale will be the only portion of the program open to in-person public participation and will take place Saturday, July 24th at 12:00pm. An estimated 60 hogs, 8 goats, 35 pairs of chickens, 28 lambs, and 15 steers will be sold by live auction to the highest bidder.

The Chautauqua County Fair Board is donating the use of the grounds, water, and electric for the event. The 4-H is still responsible for some costs and is welcoming donations. Contact the 4-H office at 716-664-9502 Ext 214 for additional details or questions.