The Chautauqua County’s Jamestown Airport is celebrating the airport’s 90th Anniversary this Friday and Saturday.

The airport will host a free outdoor movie night, showing Disney movie, Planes, at 8:15 p.m, Friday, August 19.

A pancake breakfast will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20. The buffet-style breakfast is $15 per person with kids ages 12 and under eating for $8.

The Jamestown Airport is located at 3163 Airport Drive in Jamestown.