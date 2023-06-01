Chautauqua County DA Says It Might Be More Than Week Before Burham Extradited

The Chautauqua County District Attorney says Michael Burham may not be extradited back to New York State for another week.

DA Jason Schmidt sent an update to media Wednesday morning due to numerous inquiries.

Burham is currently being held in South Carolina after being taken into custody following his alleged kidnapping of an elderly couple in Pennsylvania, who he appeared to have drive him to the southern state.

Burham was previously charged by Jamestown Police with 1st Degree Rape, which resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest on April 27. Jamestown Police then charged Burham with 3rd Degree Arson following an incident on Fulton Street on May 11. He is also a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation arising from the death of Kala Hodgkin which occurred on May 11 as well.

On May 25, Burham appeared before a South Carolina Magistrate where he waived any objection to his extradition on the Federal warrant.

Schmidt said in a statement that it was his, “..understanding that the U.S. Marshals Service is handling his transport back to the Western District of New York and that his ETA is not yet clear. It may take another week or two, if not more, before he is back in New York.”

Schmidt added that he is in contact with the Pennsylvania and Federal prosecutors and they are coordinating the respective prosecutions. He said, “Ms. Hodgkin’s death is obviously the most serious event in this tragic chain of events and it is critical to all of us that we proceed diligently but very carefully, especially given our discovery obligations in the face of an investigation that spans across multiple states and multiple law enforcement agencies.”