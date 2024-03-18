Chautauqua County Government Warning Residents About Door To Door Scam

Chautauqua County Government officials are warning residents about a door to door scam.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with the Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services have received multiple complaints that unknown individuals have been going door to door claiming to be from the department of social services.

These individuals claim to be giving out free tablets and cell phones. During the interaction, the individuals are asking for social security numbers and other personal credentials such as Medicare cards and electric bills.

Officials caution that this is a scam and the department of social services is not going door to door giving away tablets and cell phones.

County Government also had another situation reported where unknown individuals claimed to be with Chautauqua County social services going door to door asking residents to sign paperwork so that Social Services can become their representative payee for their social security income. The individuals claim that if they do not sign the paperwork, they will stop receiving their social security payments. Residents are advised this is not normal course of business that Chautauqua County government is conducting and it is a scam.

Most of these incidents have targeted elderly residents but everyone should be aware of these activities. Chautauqua County officials would like the public to know that these activities are scams, and they are requesting that you report this to your local police agency if it occurs.

If you encounter these individuals, please get a description of the person or vehicle if it is safe to do so and report it to the police.