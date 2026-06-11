Chautauqua County Historical Society’s Annual Gala Is June 13

The Chautauqua County Historical Society is inviting the community to celebrate and support local history at its annual gala fundraiser on Saturday, June 13.

The event will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on the grounds of the historic McClurg Museum in Moore Park, at Routes 394 and 20 in the Village of Westfield. A large tent will ensure a comfortable, rain-or-shine setting.

Guests will enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments, along with access to museum galleries.

Featured is the newly completed “Communication” exhibit on the second floor in the McClurg’s North Room. Curated by volunteer and exhibit coordinator Sandy Brown, it includes typewriters, cameras—including the fixed box camera used by John Bowman—as well as telegraph equipment and telephones, illustrating communication in Chautauqua County during the 19th and 20th centuries.

Members of the CCHS board of trustees will welcome guests and share updates on ongoing preservation efforts and the new Fireside Lecture Series, a collaboration with the Patterson Library.

Admission is $50 per person, with proceeds supporting collections care, public programming, and continued restoration of McClurg Museum.

Tickets and reservations are available by calling 716.326.2977 or by contacting any member of the CCHS board of trustees. Walk-up purchases the day of the event are also welcome. For more information visit CCHSMcClurg.org.